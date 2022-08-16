Center City presents $19,500 grant to WT to help with downtown center parking shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo presented a check of nearly $20,000 today to West Texas A&M University’s One West campaign for completion of its downtown center parking lot addition.

The $19,500 grant will go to finishing the center parking lot at Southwest 8th Avenue and South Harrison Street, which is catty corner to the Harrington Academic Hall WT Amarillo Center.

Center City has previously contributed to WT’s downtown center, including the WT sign on the First South West building.

Parking is vital for WT’s downtown center, which can at times hold nearly 400 students.

“We have hundreds of students. In nursing alone there’s about 250 students. Students and clients total of over 300 per day, nearly 400 on some days, and that traffic at a place for them to park is critical to the functioning of our programs here in town. Its a tremendous honor and privilege for us,” said Dr. Walter Wendler, president of WT.

The increase of parking spaces will help students and faculty with getting to and from their classes.

“It’s gonna sound funny, but a magnificent parking lot right across the street from the facility creates accessibility and it’s very important for us so we’re thankful to be right here in the middle of downtown,” said Wendler.

The extra parking, and increase of students downtown will also help boost businesses in the area.

“We also need places for our students to park because 250 more students downtown, everyday, it’s going to be so great for our downtown dinning district all the different businesses downtown,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City Amarillo.

WT is currently looking at other programs, such as business, to bring to the downtown center with the increased parking for students.

WT’s One West campaign is currently at $110 million of its $125 million goal.

One West Goal (n/a)

One West was launched last September and aims at raising money in three areas, which are people, programs, and places.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.