Canyon leaders vote to lower property taxes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon leaders voted to lower the city’s property tax rate but collections should be up because of property value increases.

The current rate is 42 cents per $100 of taxable property value. That will go down 2 cents.

But tax revenue will go up about $280,000 because the average taxable value of homes went up so much.

The rate doesn’t trigger state requirements that could lead to an election on the hike.

