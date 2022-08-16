Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early this morning, Amarillo police responded to a shooting on Northeast 14th Avenue near the Amarillo College east campus.

According to officials, on Tuesday, August 16, at 2:53 a.m., officers were called near Kimberly drive on a fight.

While driving to the area, officers were told another caller said a man came to their door with injuries and said he had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 18-year-old man was interviewed by detectives at the scene and identified as a possible suspect.

Officials say no arrests have been made due to conflicting stories by both the victim and the 18-year-old man.

Residents in the area who heard the incident were contacted and interviewed.

The officers also checked for any evidence from cameras and homes in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.

