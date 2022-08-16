Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for armed robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery.

According to the report, on Aug. 7, at around midnight, the man entered a convenience store near the 1500 block of S. Washington armed with a revolver.

The man demanded money from the register and then left the scene on foot.

The man was described as a black man, approximately 5′05″ tall, wearing all black with a wig on.

If you know his location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or click here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $1,000.

