Amarillo city leaders hear report on funding for infrastructure

Water and sewer infrastructure is already paid for by dedicated enterprise funds, but the report says the council should look at whether those fees are high enough.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council heard a committee report today saying they need to look at fees to build dedicated funding for infrastructure like streets.

Water and sewer infrastructure is already paid for by dedicated enterprise funds, but the report says the council should look at whether those fees are high enough.

Lloyd Brown, chairman of Partners for Development Progress, pointed out as late as last year there were wooden sewer pipes in San Jacinto and 90-year-old pipes in Wolflin.

The council will take up the question of whether the report can be a roadmap for the future at another meeting.

