Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

1st (Rainy & Cool) Day of School?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As the kiddos head back to school today, our weather pattern is gearing up for some change, although, it won’t be immediate. For the first part of today, expect mostly sunny skies, with light winds slowly shifting out of the north, this will keep our daytime highs just a bit lower than Monday. Then, this afternoon going into this evening, showers could 1: Develop along the frontal boundary, leading to spotty showers, or 2: Storms develop off the mountains of New Mexico and track east into the nighttime hours.

Showers will likely last until Wednesday morning, setting the stage for much cooler temperatures, and daily rain chances through next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Barrera Benjamin
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County
New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt...
1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County
Clovis police is looking for a wanted man who is involved in a 16-year-old's death.
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Some Cooler Air Coming
Some Cooler Air Coming
Shelden's Rainy Outlook 8/15
Shelden's Rainy Outlook 8/15
Shelden Web Graphic
Week’s Worth of Rain Chances