1st (Rainy & Cool) Day of School?

As the kiddos head back to school today, our weather pattern is gearing up for some change, although, it won’t be immediate. For the first part of today, expect mostly sunny skies, with light winds slowly shifting out of the north, this will keep our daytime highs just a bit lower than Monday. Then, this afternoon going into this evening, showers could 1: Develop along the frontal boundary, leading to spotty showers, or 2: Storms develop off the mountains of New Mexico and track east into the nighttime hours.

Showers will likely last until Wednesday morning, setting the stage for much cooler temperatures, and daily rain chances through next week.

