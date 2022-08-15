Week’s Worth of Rain Chances

While Monday looks to be business as usual, things start to change Tuesday. For today, expect mostly sunny skies with breezy winds out of the south to southwest, which allows daytime highs to rise above normal, much like this past weekend. Going into Tuesday, we’ll start to see a long awaited front push through the area. Temperatures will begin to cool Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, ahead of incoming rain chances starting late, and hopefully lasting into Wednesday morning. Much cooler temperatures move in by late week. Rain chances look to focus off to the south and west for Thursday and Friday, but have the potential to become widespread come Saturday and Sunday, with highs consistently in the 80s.

