Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.(Netflix)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is a Purdue Boilermaker.

According to a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

The 18-year-old is studying the field of human services, which includes human development and family studies.

Ironically, the Netflix TV series she stars in takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.

In season three, a Purdue T-shirt that appeared in an episode of the show went viral and became a top seller online.

Balancing her online studies, the British actress’ next movie is called “The Electronic State,” which begins production in Atlanta this fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near northwest 15th Avenue
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Groundbreaking for The Commons at St. Anthony’s, a senior living apartment complex
Groundbreaking for The Commons at St. Anthony’s, a senior living apartment complex

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing 3 people
King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Lawyers appeal Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence