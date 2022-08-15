Some Cooler Air Coming

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will push from north to south across the Panhandles on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back a bit below average behind the front. Rain chances go up a bit on Tuesday with the front, then scattered showers and thunderstorm chances increase to about 30-40% for the rest of the week. Storms will be hit and miss with some having some heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.