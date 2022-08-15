Who's Hiring?
Some Cooler Air Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will push from north to south across the Panhandles on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back a bit below average behind the front. Rain chances go up a bit on Tuesday with the front, then scattered showers and thunderstorm chances increase to about 30-40% for the rest of the week. Storms will be hit and miss with some having some heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80s.

