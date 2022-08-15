Sign up for free emergency notifications for Roosevelt County, Portales

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Officials in Roosevelt County are signing people up for emergency notifications.

Hyper-Reach, which provides local emergency and weather alerts, is free to sign up for.

Some of the notifications include fires, severe weather, public health, evacuation notices, lost or missing people and more.

In the last week of August, the Roosevelt County and Portales Emergency Management will perform its biannual testing of the Hyper-Reach mass notification.

The notification will be sent to all Hyper-Reach subscribers in voice, text and email. It will also be sent on Roosevelt County official Facebook pages.

Subscribers do not need to take action or respond during the test.

To sign up, go here, call (575) 223-5008 or text “alerts” to (575) 223-5008.

Roosevelt County (Roosevelt County)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.