VIDEO - River Road ISD hosts active shooter demonstration with Potter County Sheriff’s Office
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With school doors soon to open, River Road Independent School District held an active shooter demonstration for it’s teachers.

Deputies with Potter County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated to teachers what they would see, smell and hear in the event of an active shooter and showed how quickly they respond to an intruder.

“School safety is a priority of River Road,” says River Road ISD Superintendent Richard Kelley. “That our parents feel comfortable dropping their kids off to our campuses, that our students feel safe in the buildings and that our staff members feel safe as well.”

Today, 250 staff members attended the training and school resource officers from Bushland and River Road were involved in the teaching moment.

“We’re going to come in and we’re going to take care of your problem, whatever it is,” says PCSO Sheriff Brian Thomas. “We’re going to come in there and we’re going to stop the threat there’s not going to be any standing around waiting for other people. We’re coming.”

Thomas says he wants teachers to have a safe school year and the students to have a fearless one.

After the demonstration, the teachers attended a citizens response to active shooter event training.

“It just makes you feel more secure,” says Shannon Brittain, math teacher, River Road High School. “Knowing that there’s going to be somebody in the building soon that they have a plan in constantly trying to figure out what are some better ways that we can get to that building and get things taken care of.”

The day addressed concerns that teachers across the nation are feeling.

“This is a fear that all educators live with in these days because of Uvalde and all of the incidences that have happened,” says Brittain. “It goes through your head like ‘what would I do in this situation? If somebody were to come in here and start shooting? What are my steps what would I do in that moment?’ It’s intense to watch somebody walk into a building that you’ve been a part of for 16 years and start shooting things and people screaming and guns going off. It was emotional.”

