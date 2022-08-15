AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) announces the Positively Pink Breast Cancer Screening Initiative.

The goal of this program is to decrease the number of breast cancer deaths by increasing the up-to-date mammography rate in a 9-county service area.

PBH will provide no-cost mammograms to uninsured woman aged 40 an over, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and whose household income is not more than 400 percents of the poverty rate; and a limited number of genetic tests for uninsured breast cancer patients.

This 1-year pilot program focuses on residents in the following counties:

Carson County

Donley County

Gray County

Hemphill County

Roberts County

Wheeler County

Armstrong County

Collingsworth County

Hutchinson County

