Panhandle Breast Health
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) announces the Positively Pink Breast Cancer Screening Initiative.
The goal of this program is to decrease the number of breast cancer deaths by increasing the up-to-date mammography rate in a 9-county service area.
PBH will provide no-cost mammograms to uninsured woman aged 40 an over, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and whose household income is not more than 400 percents of the poverty rate; and a limited number of genetic tests for uninsured breast cancer patients.
This 1-year pilot program focuses on residents in the following counties:
- Carson County
- Donley County
- Gray County
- Hemphill County
- Roberts County
- Wheeler County
- Armstrong County
- Collingsworth County
- Hutchinson County
