Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Panhandle Breast Health

Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) announces the Positively Pink Breast Cancer Screening Initiative.
Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) announces the Positively Pink Breast Cancer Screening Initiative.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) announces the Positively Pink Breast Cancer Screening Initiative.

The goal of this program is to decrease the number of breast cancer deaths by increasing the up-to-date mammography rate in a 9-county service area.

PBH will provide no-cost mammograms to uninsured woman aged 40 an over, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and whose household income is not more than 400 percents of the poverty rate; and a limited number of genetic tests for uninsured breast cancer patients.

This 1-year pilot program focuses on residents in the following counties:

  • Carson County
  • Donley County
  • Gray County
  • Hemphill County
  • Roberts County
  • Wheeler County
  • Armstrong County
  • Collingsworth County
  • Hutchinson County

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near northwest 15th Avenue
Clovis police is looking for a wanted man who is involved in a 16-year-old's death.
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say

Latest News

Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper reports finding around 13 pounds of drugs...
2 arrested after trooper reports finding cocaine during traffic stop on I-40
Clovis police is looking for a wanted man who is involved in a 16-year-old's death.
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death
The boil water notice for the City of Lefors has been rescinded.
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Lefors
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County