Clovis police investigating shooting, teen dead
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.
On Aug. 14, at 10:21 p.m., the Clovis Police Department responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim.
According to police, when they arrived to the scene they found a 16-year-old dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Clovis police are still investigating.
