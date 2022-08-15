Clovis police investigating shooting, teen dead

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

On Aug. 14, at 10:21 p.m., the Clovis Police Department responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to police, when they arrived to the scene they found a 16-year-old dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Clovis police are still investigating.

