Clovis police investigating shooting, teen dead

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

On Aug. 14, at 10:21 p.m., the Clovis Police Department responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to police, when they arrived to the scene they found a 16-year-old dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Clovis police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

