Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning.

According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight.

One caller said that shots had been fired and at least one person had injuries.

When officers arrived, a woman with injuries reported that the suspect had left the area on foot.

Officers saw the suspect running and he forced entry into an office building near Ridgecrest.

Officers then set a perimeter around the building, and due to the original call reporting shots fired, it was unknown if the suspect was armed with a weapon.

The Amarillo police Swat officers took over the perimeter of the building and attempted to negotiate with the suspect over the phone, PA and over the bomb team robot.

The robot entered the building and found that the suspect was barricaded in the building.

Swat introduced gas into the building and the suspect came out.

The suspect had injured himself breaking into the building and secreting himself in the building and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Officials say, once he was released from the hospital, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Benjamin Bererra, was transported to the Randall County detention center and booked in jail.

He was arrested for 3 counts of Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Burglary of a Building, Evading on Foot and Resisting Arrest.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The other two victims were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.