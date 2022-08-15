Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Department of Public Health partners with Amarillo Parks & Recreation for yoga in the park

Amarillo Department of Public Health hosting free yoga in the park
Amarillo Department of Public Health hosting free yoga in the park
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Department of Public Health is partnering with Amarillo Parks & Recreation to host yoga in the park this Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

This is a free event that will focus on slower-paced movements that focus on alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

The event will take place at the Memorial Park gazebo.

Bring your own water and wear clothes you can move in.

Mats will be provided.

