Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare expands rescue partnerships to help animals find homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced today it is expanding rescue partnerships for the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department.

This means more animals will have a chance to find a home due to AAMW expanding partnerships with animal welfare organizations and groups, according to the city of Amarillo.

Previously, the rescue program at AAMW was run exclusively by the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.

This new rescue program will expand outreach to more local and regional rescue communities.

“There are many organizations in Amarillo that serve and care for animals and share AAMW’s goal of finding positive outcomes for Amarillo’s homeless pet population,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “By increasing our partnerships with such rescue organizations, we will be able to help more animals and better serve the citizens of Amarillo.”

Rescue organizations or groups who are interested in partnering with AAMW can email amwrescue@amarillo.gov

