Alpha Media Amarillo launches 24/7 Sports station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alpha Media Amarillo launched the Panhandle’s only 24/7 Sports station.

The Panhandle Sports Star- 102.9 (KVWE-FM) will carry ESPN Radio, select Amarillo high school football games, The Drive at 5 with two-time Texas sports Writer of the Year, Lance Lahnert, local Sports Nerds Jake Boesen and Allen Roberson and the Dallas Cowboys.

“Alpha Media is proud to provide Amarillo and the surrounding communities a sports radio broadcast that has been missing from the airwaves for too long,” said Cal Hall, Market Manager, Alpha Media Amarillo. “We look forward to bringing everything sports to fans everywhere in the Panhandle on the Sports Star 102.9.”

