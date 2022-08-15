Alcohol a factor after 1 man killed in rollover crash near Tucumcari, police say

QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - A man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover over the weekend near Tucumcari, New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police said about 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, 71-year-old Earl D. Kemmer, of Dexter, New Mexico, was driving north in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler near the intersection of Quay Road A1 and U.S. Highway 54.

For unknown reasons, the Jeep left the roadway, went airborne across the highway and rolled.

Kemmer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Jeep.

He sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.