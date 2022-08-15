Who's Hiring?
2 arrested after trooper reports finding cocaine during traffic stop on I-40

Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper reports finding around 13 pounds of drugs...
Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper reports finding around 13 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.(None)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper reports finding around 13 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to court documents, the trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 94.

When the trooper pulled over the driver, Carina Gladys Alvarado, court documents say she admitted to possessing and smoking marijuana.

While searching the vehicle, the trooper noticed all the spare tire equipment was with the luggage and not with the spare tire.

After lifting the cover for the spare tire, he found a tire that did not fit the car. Court documents show the trooper found 13 pounds of cocaine inside the tire.

Law enforcement also arrested the passenger, Martin Gonzales, who told the trooper they were getting paid $2,000 to transport the cocaine.

Both suspects have been placed in Randall County Jail for distribution of narcotics.

