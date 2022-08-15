1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt County.

According to officials, on Aug. 10, at around 4:30 p.m., 89-year-old Minnie M. Corbin was traveling eastbound on State Road 88, near Portales.

Officials say, for unknown reasons, Corbin traveled into the westbound lanes and shoulder.

Her car hit the rear-end of a Roosevelt Electric Cooperative Freightliner Bucket Truck.

The truck was parked on the shoulder as an employee worked on an electric pole.

Corbin was pronounced dead on scene.

The employee was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

