1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.

According to DPS, today at around 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was traveling northbound on FM 2589 and approaching the stop intersection with US 87.

A semi, was traveling eastbound on US 87.

Officials say, for an unknown reason, Flores disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and entered the path of the semi.

The semi struck Carlos on the side of his Mazda and came to rest on its wheels in the north side ditch of US 87.

The semi came to rest in the westbound lanes of US 87.

Carlos was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

