Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County

DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.

According to DPS, today at around 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was traveling northbound on FM 2589 and approaching the stop intersection with US 87.

A semi, was traveling eastbound on US 87.

Officials say, for an unknown reason, Flores disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and entered the path of the semi.

The semi struck Carlos on the side of his Mazda and came to rest on its wheels in the north side ditch of US 87.

The semi came to rest in the westbound lanes of US 87.

Carlos was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near northwest 15th Avenue
Clovis police is looking for a wanted man who is involved in a 16-year-old's death.
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say

Latest News

Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper reports finding around 13 pounds of drugs...
2 arrested after trooper reports finding cocaine during traffic stop on I-40
Clovis police is looking for a wanted man who is involved in a 16-year-old's death.
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death
The boil water notice for the City of Lefors has been rescinded.
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Lefors
chat
THE CHAT: Dr. Rodney Young; Flu Shot season