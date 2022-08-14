Temperatures Down, Rain Chances Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another warm day on Monday before a cold front approaches. The ridge of high pressure that has been over the area will shift a bit the next few days. The pattern shift will allow a cold front to approach the region. The front will help back high temperatures into the 80s for much of the week and increase the rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, on and off, through the rest of the week and the weekend.

