Hot Then Cooler

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A couple more hot days before a noticeable cool-down. High pressure remains in control into the workweek, which means warm temperatures, above average, and dry conditions. By Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front approaches and comes through the Panhandle. The front will increase the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will also drop temperatures into the 80s, below average for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

