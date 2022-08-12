Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy: Downtown area power restored

Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has restored power to all customers in the downtown area.

Xcel crews have rerouted the power flow around the substation and now the affected customers are being served out of neighboring substations.

Crews are continuing to work at the Pierce Street Substation to identify the source of the fault and make any necessary repairs before transferring customers back.

Xcel Energy says the power should return to the normal configuration shouldn’t cause any further outages.

