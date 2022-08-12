Sunny Weekend Ahead

Our good friend, the high pressure system, looks to stay asserted over our area going into the weekend, setting the stage for sunny and warm conditions. For Friday, expect mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds at 10-20 mph with highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the region. This will generally be our forecast through next Tuesday. As of right now, late Tuesday, a cold front looks to push through the area, bringing much cooler temperatures and rain chances with it.

