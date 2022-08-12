St. Andrews Episcopal School hosts open house introducing new engineering program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Andrews Episcopal School will be hosting an open house for their new engineering and digital creativity labs today at 11 a.m.

Representatives from the school, Amarillo college, and local STEM firm Snapology announced a new partnership to provide innovative STEM education to elementary and middle school students.

Members of Amarillo College will serve as mentors and instructors for this program.

Under this new partnership , sixth-grade to eighth-grade students of St. Andrews Episcopal School will be able to begin a three year project to design tiny homes to address the needs of the homeless in our area.

The Students will engineer cost-effective, sustainable, energy-efficient housing for those in need.

The students will get the chance to be trained in industry-standard software to design, test, and market tiny homes to construct and fund shelters for those in need in the Panhandle area.

In addition, students will also have the opportunity to participate in the design, construction, and competitive racing of miniature Formula-1 cars.

The global competition that Formula-1 cars gives to schools allows them the opportunity to self-drive a project in STEM.

Over 17,000 students worldwide take part in this competition to design, build, market, and race the world’s fastest miniature F1 cars.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.