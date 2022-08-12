Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Police: K-9 to receive full honors after dying in line of duty

A police K-9 has died in Louisiana after the department said the animal became ill while...
A police K-9 has died in Louisiana after the department said the animal became ill while responding to a call.(Slidell Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (Gray News) - A police department in Louisiana is mourning the loss of a police dog.

The Slidell Police Department reports a K-9 named Kano became ill while responding to a call on Thursday. The animal was rushed to the vet but later died.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said it is “with a heavy heart” that the department shared the news of the passing of Kano.

The department said this was a tragic time for the Slidell police family, especially Sgt. Jake Morris and his immediate family, as Kano was part of the family.

According to the police chief, more information regarding service arrangements would be shared later, with Kano receiving full honors.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Officials respond to deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
A Florida sheriff said a woman was charged with animal cruelty after obtaining video of her...
GRAPHIC: Woman drowns small Chihuahua in pool, brags about it on social media, sheriff says
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
A Florida sheriff said a woman was charged with animal cruelty after obtaining video of her...
GRAPHIC: Woman drowns Chihuahua in pool, brags about it on social media, sheriff says