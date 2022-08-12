Laura W. Bush Institute hosting free lunch, learn event next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting a free lunch and learn leadership event next week.

A press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said the “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture” event runs from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room, located at 410 S. Taylor St.

The event is free with limited space, and will have door prizes.

Rakhshanda Layeequr Rahman, M.D., a TTUHSC professor of surgery and the founder of Blueprint to Leadership, will give a presentation during the event.

“I often wonder what the single most crucial part of successful leadership is,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. “Dr. Rahman has been a successful leader in the health care space and beyond for many years, and she has some incredible tools to help people lead with authenticity and integrity. I’m excited to hear her presentation.”

Rahman, born and raised in Pakistan, is an educator, mentor and surgeon. She completed her medical degree and surgical training in Pakistan and came to the U.S. in 2002.

She is the founder of “Papa’s Legacy Foundation,” which is a non-profit organization that provides college scholarships.

“The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health works to promote research specific to women’s health, to provide advanced education to health care professionals and to enrich the lives of women and girls through community programs,” Executive Director Connie Tyne said, “We are thrilled to provide this much-needed resource for our community in Amarillo.”

To register for the event, email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or call (806) 414-9941.

