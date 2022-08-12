Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Groundbreaking for The Commons at St. Anthony’s, a senior living apartment complex

Groundbreaking for The Commons at St. Anthony’s, a senior living apartment complex
Groundbreaking for The Commons at St. Anthony’s, a senior living apartment complex(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the groundbreaking at the historic 120-year-old St. Anthony’s Hospital, which costs $20 million for renovations.

Construction of the building is starting this month and it will be transformed into ‘”The Commons at St. Anthony’s,” a senior apartment complex.

“Something like this is a great project,” says Rep. Ronny Jackson. “It’s just a great thing to do for folks that otherwise may not have an opportunity to live somewhere where they can really take care of themselves.”

The Commons at St. Anthony will provide 124 units of affordable rental housing for seniors and will feature community gathering areas, fitness and business centers, outdoor courtyards and gardens.

“This property represents so much in Amarillo’s history,” says Ginger Nelson, Mayor of Amarillo. “It also is an intersection between the North Heights neighborhood and our downtown neighborhood, both of which have struggled for decades. We have invested in the future of both of those neighborhoods and right here they intersect.”

St. Anthony’s Hospital opened in 1901 and was the first hospital established in Potter County. The hospital housed the Panhandle’s first school of nursing in 1909, provided care to residents during the Depression era, and trained nurses for service in both World Wars.

“The St. Anthony’s Hospital campus has been vacant for decades and has been left to deteriorate in downtown Amarillo,” said Kent Hance, President, KRS Housing, LLC. “We now have the opportunity to bring this beautiful building back to life and help address the community’s affordable housing needs.”

The building, which has been vacant for over two decades, has damage to both the exterior and interior with broken windows, graffiti, and other types of vandalism.

“We’re going to completely remodel this thing you won’t recognize it,” says Hance. “The one thing we’ll keep is the architecture, we’ll keep the architecture that’s over 100 years old and this will be a beautiful building.”

This project is the first investment in North Amarillo in 30 years and the North Heights Advisory Association is using the project as a stepping stone to revitalize the community.

“We were looking at options for how to revitalize not just this building but the community,” says Joseph Peterson, Development Chair, North Heights Advisory Association. “Housing was definitely one of the things that was important to us, it’s in our neighborhood plan. We’re going to have housing for our seniors and then we’re going to be able to continue to catalyze the redevelopment and revitalization of the whole neighborhood. It’s kind of the spark that’s lighting the fuse to keep it going.”

The Commons at St. Anthony’s is scheduled to open in summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near northwest 15th Avenue

Latest News

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is signing up volunteers for its cleaning of the...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee signing volunteers for clean-up
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health
Laura W. Bush Institute hosting free lunch, learn event next week
Amarillo Veterans Affairs Health Care System (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo VA hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone
St. Andrews
St. Andrews Episcopal School hosts open house introducing new engineering program