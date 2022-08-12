Groundbreaking for The Commons at St. Anthony’s, a senior living apartment complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the groundbreaking at the historic 120-year-old St. Anthony’s Hospital, which costs $20 million for renovations.

Construction of the building is starting this month and it will be transformed into ‘”The Commons at St. Anthony’s,” a senior apartment complex.

“Something like this is a great project,” says Rep. Ronny Jackson. “It’s just a great thing to do for folks that otherwise may not have an opportunity to live somewhere where they can really take care of themselves.”

The Commons at St. Anthony will provide 124 units of affordable rental housing for seniors and will feature community gathering areas, fitness and business centers, outdoor courtyards and gardens.

“This property represents so much in Amarillo’s history,” says Ginger Nelson, Mayor of Amarillo. “It also is an intersection between the North Heights neighborhood and our downtown neighborhood, both of which have struggled for decades. We have invested in the future of both of those neighborhoods and right here they intersect.”

St. Anthony’s Hospital opened in 1901 and was the first hospital established in Potter County. The hospital housed the Panhandle’s first school of nursing in 1909, provided care to residents during the Depression era, and trained nurses for service in both World Wars.

“The St. Anthony’s Hospital campus has been vacant for decades and has been left to deteriorate in downtown Amarillo,” said Kent Hance, President, KRS Housing, LLC. “We now have the opportunity to bring this beautiful building back to life and help address the community’s affordable housing needs.”

The building, which has been vacant for over two decades, has damage to both the exterior and interior with broken windows, graffiti, and other types of vandalism.

“We’re going to completely remodel this thing you won’t recognize it,” says Hance. “The one thing we’ll keep is the architecture, we’ll keep the architecture that’s over 100 years old and this will be a beautiful building.”

This project is the first investment in North Amarillo in 30 years and the North Heights Advisory Association is using the project as a stepping stone to revitalize the community.

“We were looking at options for how to revitalize not just this building but the community,” says Joseph Peterson, Development Chair, North Heights Advisory Association. “Housing was definitely one of the things that was important to us, it’s in our neighborhood plan. We’re going to have housing for our seniors and then we’re going to be able to continue to catalyze the redevelopment and revitalization of the whole neighborhood. It’s kind of the spark that’s lighting the fuse to keep it going.”

The Commons at St. Anthony’s is scheduled to open in summer of 2024.

