Countdown to Kick Off: Wildorado Mustangs looking to make a run for the playoffs

WILDORADO, Texas (KFDA) - The Countdown to Kick Off continues with a six-man team in the Panhandle. And the crowd is bound to see a lot of scoring.

Out at Wildorado, the Mustangs look to do more than entertain. This team wants to return to the playoffs and make a run.

The Mustangs had a first round exit a year ago and only have two seniors back, but with an infusion of youth and some experience, it could go a long way with Wildorado playing in a six-man division 1 this season.

“We moved up a classification and are now division 1 and we’re playing a much tougher schedule than they played the last two years. I would say that our district with Happy and Naz in it is probably one of the toughest districts in the State of Texas. As far as our team goes, I think the difference is we’re gonna run a vastly different offense than what they ran last year and we are also going to run a new defense so these guys are having to learn two new different systems in a short amount of time to get ready for the season,” said Head Coach Rance Barnett.

Barnett and his Mustangs do move from six-man division 2 to division 1, so that should be challenging enough. It will also ad a bit of excitement among the players.

“I’m excited about our new district this year,” said Trey Matthews. “We’re in division 1, so it’s going to be a little harder. We got Happy, they’re pretty good. Naz, I heard was not bad and obviously Fallett again so looking forward to that.”

It’ll be fast break football out at Wildorado.

The Mustangs open the 2022 season at home with Lefors on Aug. 26.

