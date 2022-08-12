Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Countdown to Kick Off: Wildorado Mustangs looking to make a run for the playoffs

By Vanessa Garcia and Greg Kerr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILDORADO, Texas (KFDA) - The Countdown to Kick Off continues with a six-man team in the Panhandle. And the crowd is bound to see a lot of scoring.

Out at Wildorado, the Mustangs look to do more than entertain. This team wants to return to the playoffs and make a run.

The Mustangs had a first round exit a year ago and only have two seniors back, but with an infusion of youth and some experience, it could go a long way with Wildorado playing in a six-man division 1 this season.

“We moved up a classification and are now division 1 and we’re playing a much tougher schedule than they played the last two years. I would say that our district with Happy and Naz in it is probably one of the toughest districts in the State of Texas. As far as our team goes, I think the difference is we’re gonna run a vastly different offense than what they ran last year and we are also going to run a new defense so these guys are having to learn two new different systems in a short amount of time to get ready for the season,” said Head Coach Rance Barnett.

Barnett and his Mustangs do move from six-man division 2 to division 1, so that should be challenging enough. It will also ad a bit of excitement among the players.

“I’m excited about our new district this year,” said Trey Matthews. “We’re in division 1, so it’s going to be a little harder. We got Happy, they’re pretty good. Naz, I heard was not bad and obviously Fallett again so looking forward to that.”

It’ll be fast break football out at Wildorado.

The Mustangs open the 2022 season at home with Lefors on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

sports
VIDEO: Countdown to Kick Off: Wildorado Mustangs looking to make a run for the playoffs
Football
Countdown to Kick Off: Boys Ranch Rough Riders look to improve
VIDEO: Countdown to Kick Off: Boys Ranch Rough Riders look to improve
VIDEO: Countdown to Kick Off: Boys Ranch Rough Riders look to improve
The Vega Longhorns have been pretty solid over the last few years, but fresh on the horns mind...
Countdown to Kick Off: Vega Longhorns focus on leadership