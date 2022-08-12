City of Lefors notifies residents of boil water notice

LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Lefors says they have placed a boil water notice yesterday.

The water boil was put into place because of a security breach of Lefors Municipal Water ground storage tank.

According to Texas Commision on Environmental Quality, you should boil your water for two minutes to ensure that all harmful bacteria is eliminated from the water.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect for Lefors, the public water system will notify customers.

