Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee signing volunteers for clean-up

By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC) is starting its clean-up committee in September and is taking volunteers.

President of the organization Teresa Kenedy said it will be picking up trash and timber around Bowie Middle School and T-Anchor Lake. She added the BNPC has already registered around 60 volunteers.

In addition to the free breakfast, free vaccinations for adults and their pets will be offered.

When referring to the cleaning of the T-Anchor Lake, Kenedy said while it is not technically inside of the Barrio Neighborhood, it is still an important part of the organization’s work.

“It’s outside of the Barrio Neighborhood, but it’s okay: it’s part of our city,” Kenedy said. “It’s critical that we keep our city clean, and especially in areas that aren’t used very much like T-Anchor Lake.”

Kenedy added to wear long sleeves and pants to volunteer.

The cleaning of the T-Anchor lake will take place on Sep. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cleaning of the Bowie Middle School campuses will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m

Kenedy said to volunteer to call her at (806) 437-6592, or to visit the organization’s website.

