Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo VA hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone

By Nicole Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Veteran Affairs Health Care System hit a milestone recently, administering over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines to veterans across the Panhandle.

The VA started vaccinating vets in December 2020 to decrease hospitalization and death due to COVID.

Amarillo VA Assistant Nurse Manager of Primary Care Stephanie Prater says this milestone is a big achievement and they will continue serving veterans in the area.

“Its been really amazing just being trusted by these veterans and being able to give over 20,000 COVID vaccines is just a huge milestone for us here, and we continue to do so and continue to trust us with their care,” said Prater. " It’s a testament to teamwork and our ability to spread awareness of COVID-19 and how vaccines can help. We are all very grateful for the veterans’ trust.”

The VA does not require an appointment, and all caregivers and spouses of veterans are able to get vaccinated at the VA.

Veterans wanting to get vaccinated can visit the VA Monday through Friday at the Primary Care building, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The VA will also begin administering the ‘NovaVax’ next Friday to all veterans, spouses and caregivers.

The vaccine is only for those who have not been vaccinated yet.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near northwest 15th Avenue

Latest News

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health
Laura W. Bush Institute hosting free lunch, learn event next week
St. Andrews
St. Andrews Episcopal School hosts open house introducing new engineering program
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is signing up volunteers for its cleaning of the...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee signing volunteers for clean-up
Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown.
Xcel Energy: Downtown area power restored