Amarillo VA hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Veteran Affairs Health Care System hit a milestone recently, administering over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines to veterans across the Panhandle.

The VA started vaccinating vets in December 2020 to decrease hospitalization and death due to COVID.

Amarillo VA Assistant Nurse Manager of Primary Care Stephanie Prater says this milestone is a big achievement and they will continue serving veterans in the area.

“Its been really amazing just being trusted by these veterans and being able to give over 20,000 COVID vaccines is just a huge milestone for us here, and we continue to do so and continue to trust us with their care,” said Prater. " It’s a testament to teamwork and our ability to spread awareness of COVID-19 and how vaccines can help. We are all very grateful for the veterans’ trust.”

The VA does not require an appointment, and all caregivers and spouses of veterans are able to get vaccinated at the VA.

Veterans wanting to get vaccinated can visit the VA Monday through Friday at the Primary Care building, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The VA will also begin administering the ‘NovaVax’ next Friday to all veterans, spouses and caregivers.

The vaccine is only for those who have not been vaccinated yet.

