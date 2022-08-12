Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near northwest 15th Avenue

Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near...
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near northwest 15th Avenue this morning.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near northwest 15th Avenue this morning.

According to officials, on Friday August 12, at 7:55 a.m., officers were called near northwest 15th Avenue on shots fired.

Officers found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez dead on scene.

Officials say a 28-year-old man, was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

All parties involved in this incident have been identified and talked to by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown.
Xcel Energy: Downtown area power restored
St. Andrews
St. Andrews Episcopal School hosts open house introducing new engineering program
The City of Lefors says they have placed a boil water notice yesterday.
City of Lefors notifies residents of boil water notice
Doppler Dave shows what the summer watermelon outlook looks like
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows what the summer watermelon outlook looks like