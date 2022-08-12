Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near northwest 15th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near northwest 15th Avenue this morning.

According to officials, on Friday August 12, at 7:55 a.m., officers were called near northwest 15th Avenue on shots fired.

Officers found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez dead on scene.

Officials say a 28-year-old man, was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

All parties involved in this incident have been identified and talked to by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

