Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Skies Full of Sunshine As We Approach The Weekend

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After several days of tracking scattered storms our skies are now opening up to sunshine and we expect that trend to last for several days. Evenings and mornings will be quite pleasant, but a general increase in heat will kick in over the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s tomorrow and the climb into the mid to upper 90s from this weekend into early next week. Our next front and chances for rain will arrive by the middle of next week. Temperatures have the potential to cool nicely behind the front next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Officials respond to deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

Shelden's Thursday Outlook 8/11
Shelden's Thursday Outlook 8/11
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Return to Normal
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Monitors The Return To Typical August Conditions