Skies Full of Sunshine As We Approach The Weekend

After several days of tracking scattered storms our skies are now opening up to sunshine and we expect that trend to last for several days. Evenings and mornings will be quite pleasant, but a general increase in heat will kick in over the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s tomorrow and the climb into the mid to upper 90s from this weekend into early next week. Our next front and chances for rain will arrive by the middle of next week. Temperatures have the potential to cool nicely behind the front next week.

