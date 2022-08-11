Santa Fe Depot under construction, adding new covered pavilion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Santa Fe Depot lot is under construction as the City of Amarillo builds a covered pavilion on the grounds.

The City says adding this new structure will benefit the community and be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot.

“The pavilion is going to feature some of the same architectural details in the historic Santa Fe Depot,” says Beth Duke, Executive Director, Center City of Amarillo. “I think it’s going to be a very great compliment to that whole area.”

The unnamed space will be completed with a dirt floor this October in time for the WRCA rodeo.

In the spring a concrete floor will be poured to make the space more diverse.

“The Santa Fe Depot could be a major attraction in our downtown,” says Duke “It could be a major plaza for entertainment, for food and especially because of it’s proximity to the Civic Center. It would be so great that people would be able just to walk across the street.”

The pavilion will have electricity and water to make it more accessible for the special events the City plans to hold to elevate the downtown area.

“I think the downtown experience is so important to Amarillo, that is Center City’s whole mission,” says Duke. “I think the community is going to be impressed and it’s going to draw more people over to that area and then we can work on the depot.”

Some ideas for the space include a food truck court, a concert venue, community activities, fundraisers and a home for the Community Market.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.