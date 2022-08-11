Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Santa Fe Depot under construction, adding new covered pavilion

Santa Fe Depot improves with construction of new pavilion on the property
Santa Fe Depot improves with construction of new pavilion on the property(KFDA: City of Amarillo)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Santa Fe Depot lot is under construction as the City of Amarillo builds a covered pavilion on the grounds.

The City says adding this new structure will benefit the community and be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot.

“The pavilion is going to feature some of the same architectural details in the historic Santa Fe Depot,” says Beth Duke, Executive Director, Center City of Amarillo. “I think it’s going to be a very great compliment to that whole area.”

The unnamed space will be completed with a dirt floor this October in time for the WRCA rodeo.

In the spring a concrete floor will be poured to make the space more diverse.

“The Santa Fe Depot could be a major attraction in our downtown,” says Duke “It could be a major plaza for entertainment, for food and especially because of it’s proximity to the Civic Center. It would be so great that people would be able just to walk across the street.”

The pavilion will have electricity and water to make it more accessible for the special events the City plans to hold to elevate the downtown area.

“I think the downtown experience is so important to Amarillo, that is Center City’s whole mission,” says Duke. “I think the community is going to be impressed and it’s going to draw more people over to that area and then we can work on the depot.”

Some ideas for the space include a food truck court, a concert venue, community activities, fundraisers and a home for the Community Market.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Officials respond to deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

Jane Phillips Memorial Fund presented to High Plains Food Bank
Jane Phillips Memorial Fund presented to High Plains Food Bank
leaders readers
Leaders Readers Network adds 36 Panhandle area teachers to its program
Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
2 arrested after $635,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County
Two Panhandle teachers have been awarded Teacher of the Year for 2022.
Region 16 announces 2 teachers named 2022 Teacher of the Year