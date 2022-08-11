Return to Normal

Who's Hiring?
Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT
Rain chances have come to an end for at least the rest of this week. Thanks to the high pressure system setting up just to our north, upper-level support for showers is diminishing, setting the stage for sunny skies and temperatures warming. Thankfully, the center of the high is to our north, so scorching is not a word we’ll be using to describe our conditions. We’ll see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s at their hottest for most of the area, just above our August normal of 92.

Rain chances and cooler weather could return late next week.

