Return to Normal

Rain chances have come to an end for at least the rest of this week. Thanks to the high pressure system setting up just to our north, upper-level support for showers is diminishing, setting the stage for sunny skies and temperatures warming. Thankfully, the center of the high is to our north, so scorching is not a word we’ll be using to describe our conditions. We’ll see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s at their hottest for most of the area, just above our August normal of 92.

Rain chances and cooler weather could return late next week.

