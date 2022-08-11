Region 16 announces 2 teachers named 2022 Teacher of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teacher of the year for 2022.

Tiffany Ryals from Amarillo ISD was named Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Tricia Shay from Borger ISD was named Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2022.

This year’s winners will represent Region 16 at the state Teacher-Of-The-Year ceremony in October.

