Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Region 16 announces 2 teachers named 2022 Teacher of the Year

Two Panhandle teachers have been awarded Teacher of the Year for 2022.
Two Panhandle teachers have been awarded Teacher of the Year for 2022.(Source: Region 16)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teacher of the year for 2022.

Tiffany Ryals from Amarillo ISD was named Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Tricia Shay from Borger ISD was named Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2022.

This year’s winners will represent Region 16 at the state Teacher-Of-The-Year ceremony in October.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Officials respond to deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

Curry County
Curry County awarded New Mexico Food Security Grant
Video by Tammy Wallace
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Officials respond to deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
VIDEO: Officials respond to deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro