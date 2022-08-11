Officials respond to deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are responding to a deadly crash in the area of FM 1061 near Valle de Oro.

According to DPS, a semi was traveling northbound and a U-Haul vehicle was traveling southbound on the highway in Potter County near the Oldham County line.

The driver of the semi crossed lanes hitting the U-Haul head-on, causing the U-Haul to catch on fire.

The driver of a pickup was traveling the same route as the U-Haul and crashed into the backside of the vehicle.

The drivers of the semi and pickup truck were airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the U-Haul was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say FM 1061 is closed and asks to avoid the area.

