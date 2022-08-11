Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

Beto O'Rourke curses at a heckler during a speech in Texas. (Credit: Beto O'Rourke campaign via CNN Newsource)
By CNN and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CNN) - Beto O’Rourke cursed at a heckler during an event Wednesday in Mineral Wells, Texas.

The Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate responded to a person in the crowd who laughed at O’Rourke as he spoke about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

“Nineteen kids and their two teachers shot to death with a weapon originally designed for use in combat, legally purchased by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17 but followed the law that is on the books,” O’Rouke said.

As he continued speaking about the Uvalde mass shooting, a person in the audience laughed.

“It may be funny for you, mother----er, but it’s not funny to me, OK?” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke has consistently called for tougher gun laws.

He is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Gregg Abbot in November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Stratford police has arrested three suspects after finding around 15 pounds of drugs during a...
3 arrested after finding drugs during traffic stop in Stratford

Latest News

The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
Man survives lightning strike caught on camera
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man struck by lightning while moving cows
Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff Rick Ramsay discuss a fatal shooting in Key Largo, Florida, on...
Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to carry gun