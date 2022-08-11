Leaders Readers Network adds 36 Panhandle area teachers to its program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Leaders Readers Network added 36 teachers from the Panhandle are to its ‘Literacy Fellowship’ program, the most since it began.

The ‘Leaders-Readers Network’ chose 36 teachers from the area to join the program, part of over 60 nationally.

It helps provide books throughout the school year to help teachers from title one schools, including schools in the north heights area.

The program aims at helping teachers raise their students literacy levels.

“We like to walk alongside these educators so that we can help them understand the process and help them become effective teachers as far as literacy goes,” said Melodie Graves, board member of Leaders Readers Network.

“Literacy Fellowship” helps teachers better educate in the classroom with a diverse selection of books.

“We have 36 incredible educators here in the Texas Panhandle, who are going to be a part of the literacy fellowship. The purpose of this program is we walk alongside educators to provide a classroom library with lessons professional development, and for book distributions for their kids. Together, we’re able to help drive improve literacy,” said Chris McGalvery, founder and executive director of Leaders Readers Network.

The books the teachers receive are all new, which they get through grants.

“A lot of times kids are getting used books. With this program, we allow them to have brand new books and when they get those books, they’re so excited to take those home and share those with their family,” said Melodie Graves.

Melodie Graves shared an experience of giving books to one of the schools they work with.

“Recently I had the opportunity to go to Dominica and provide brand new books to the kids at five different schools. It was an amazing experience. The work that this organization is doing is extremely timely, but it’s also extremely rewarding, and I am thankful to be apart of such a fantastic work,” said Melodie Graves.

The program aims at helping teachers as much as they help their students.

“We’re really investing in our educators because they’re investing in our students,” said Chris McGalvery.

To apply for the program click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.