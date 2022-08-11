Who's Hiring?
Jane Phillips Memorial Fund presented to High Plains Food Bank(High plains food Bank)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank will be presented with a memorial fund today Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m.

The Jane Phillips Society will present $69,044.83 to High Plains Food Bank in memory of Jane Gibson Phillips.

The funding will help HPFB purchase a new box truck for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program so more senior citizens in the Panhandle can access their monthly food supply.

“The Jane Phillips National Memorial Fund’s generous gift will allow us to expand the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which currently provides a monthly box of nutritious commodity foods to more than 2,000 low-income seniors,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

