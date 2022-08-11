Curry County awarded New Mexico Food Security Grant

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Food Security Grant awarded $41,628 to Curry County.

The grant will help build community gardens for the communities of Melrose and Grady.

The purpose of the grant is to ensure that families across New Mexico will have access to to food, with a special focus on multi-sector collaborations that increase food security for all residents.

Grady Schools Agriculture department, Melrose Schools Agricultural department, Melrose Senior Center, and the Village of Melrose will be partnering with the Health Council to install a greenhouse and garden beds for each community.

These projects will help students in the area learn the importance of healthy eating, the value of growing their own food, and how native produce in New Mexico assist in support of ecosystems.

“This is a great and exciting partnership through the Curry County Health Council working with out rural communities of Melrose and Grady to engage our youth in educational opportunities and services to provide back to their respective communities,” said county manager Lance Pyle.

