Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Countdown to Kick Off: Boys Ranch Rough Riders look to improve

By Vanessa Garcia and Greg Kerr
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Countdown to Kick Off continues at Boys Ranch where the Rough Riders look to improve.

It was a difficult 2021 for Boys Ranch going 2 and 8, and missing out on the playoffs.

Playing in district 1-2A, nothing comes easy.

The two wins last season are a vast improvement for Rough Riders who went a combined 0-29 the three previous seasons.

Right now, it’s like putting together a jigsaw puzzle for Head Coach Aaron Wampler.

“Every year we get a bunch of new guys in,” Wampler said. “We have some guys leave and so it’s kind of trying to find those pieces, we’ve got a lot of skill guys now, so we’re looking for a lot of production there trying to stretch the field out and move the ball offensively and play some lockdown coverage for us on the back end of things.”

It was Wampler’s first season at Boys Ranch a year ago when they snapped that long losing streak and posted a couple of wins.

It is up to the players to find the strength and commitment to improve.

“We are really putting ourselves in a positions to play for God. We’re not playing for ourselves, we’re not playing for our teammates. We’re playing for God. So, we’re really enforcing that. We are all one in him and it’ll bring us good success,” Senior Isaiah Brown said.

It all starts in week one for Boys Ranch. The Rough Riders go on the road to Ropes on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

VIDEO: Countdown to Kick Off: Boys Ranch Rough Riders look to improve
VIDEO: Countdown to Kick Off: Boys Ranch Rough Riders look to improve
The Vega Longhorns have been pretty solid over the last few years, but fresh on the horns mind...
Countdown to Kick Off: Vega Longhorns focus on leadership
VIDEO: Countdown to Kick Off: Vega Longhorns focus on leadership
VIDEO: Countdown to Kick Off: Vega Longhorns focus on leadership
High School Football
Countdown to Kick Off: Friona gets ready for the season