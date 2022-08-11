Countdown to Kick Off: Boys Ranch Rough Riders look to improve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Countdown to Kick Off continues at Boys Ranch where the Rough Riders look to improve.

It was a difficult 2021 for Boys Ranch going 2 and 8, and missing out on the playoffs.

Playing in district 1-2A, nothing comes easy.

The two wins last season are a vast improvement for Rough Riders who went a combined 0-29 the three previous seasons.

Right now, it’s like putting together a jigsaw puzzle for Head Coach Aaron Wampler.

“Every year we get a bunch of new guys in,” Wampler said. “We have some guys leave and so it’s kind of trying to find those pieces, we’ve got a lot of skill guys now, so we’re looking for a lot of production there trying to stretch the field out and move the ball offensively and play some lockdown coverage for us on the back end of things.”

It was Wampler’s first season at Boys Ranch a year ago when they snapped that long losing streak and posted a couple of wins.

It is up to the players to find the strength and commitment to improve.

“We are really putting ourselves in a positions to play for God. We’re not playing for ourselves, we’re not playing for our teammates. We’re playing for God. So, we’re really enforcing that. We are all one in him and it’ll bring us good success,” Senior Isaiah Brown said.

It all starts in week one for Boys Ranch. The Rough Riders go on the road to Ropes on Aug. 26.

