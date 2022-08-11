Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Museum of Art hosting family day this Saturday

amoa
amoa(amoa)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be hosting their family day on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event will include live music, yard games, face painting, food trucks, cake, ice cream, art activities, screen painting, and storytime.

The event will also feature the artwork from FriendsWithYou: The Dance.

This event is to celebrate Amarillo Museum of Art’s 50th birthday.

