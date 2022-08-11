Amarillo Fire Department training 14 cadets for November graduation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) is training 14 cadets to be hired in November.

They cadets finished live fire training today which involved simulated fires the cadets exterminated.

Chief of Training for the AFD Dana Havlik said while structural fires are not the majority of calls, they are the most dangerous.

“We have been doing structural fire training, so that’s the most critical,” Havlik said. “Today is the last day, we are doing low-grade fires, basically simulating a basement fire.”

Havlik said the cadets will be doing hazardous materials and EMT training over the following weeks.

“A big part of our job is emergency medical response,” Havlik said. “We have to get them trained, and that’s part of the certification process as well. All these different types of training, they culminate in that structural firefighter certification.”

