Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Fire Department training 14 cadets for November graduation

The Amarillo Fire Department is training 14 new cadets it expects to graduate in November.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) is training 14 cadets to be hired in November.

They cadets finished live fire training today which involved simulated fires the cadets exterminated.

Chief of Training for the AFD Dana Havlik said while structural fires are not the majority of calls, they are the most dangerous.

“We have been doing structural fire training, so that’s the most critical,” Havlik said. “Today is the last day, we are doing low-grade fires, basically simulating a basement fire.”

Havlik said the cadets will be doing hazardous materials and EMT training over the following weeks.

“A big part of our job is emergency medical response,” Havlik said. “We have to get them trained, and that’s part of the certification process as well. All these different types of training, they culminate in that structural firefighter certification.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Officials respond to deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

amoa
Amarillo Museum of Art hosting family day this Saturday
Jane Phillips Memorial Fund presented to High Plains Food Bank
Jane Phillips Memorial Fund presented to High Plains Food Bank
leaders readers
Leaders Readers Network adds 36 Panhandle area teachers to its program
Santa Fe Depot improves with construction of new pavilion on the property
Santa Fe Depot under construction, adding new covered pavilion