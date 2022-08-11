Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.

Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know his location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or click here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

