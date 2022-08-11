Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.
Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know his location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or click here.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.