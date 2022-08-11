Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.(APD)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.

Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know his location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or click here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Stratford police has arrested three suspects after finding around 15 pounds of drugs during a...
3 arrested after finding drugs during traffic stop in Stratford

Latest News

DPS working on crash on Boys Ranch Road.
Officials working on a crash on Boys Ranch road
Xcel Energy spent $745 million in area businesses and $84 million in property taxes and fees...
Xcel Energy spends $745 million in area businesses, $84 million in property taxes, fees
amoa
Amarillo Museum of Art hosting family day this Saturday
School Safety
‘It makes our students feel safer’: Panhandle school districts ensuring students are safe before first day of school