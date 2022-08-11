Who's Hiring?
2 arrested after $635,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County

Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.(Source: DPS)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to DPS, on Tuesday Aug. 9, at around 10 a.m. a DPS trooper pulled over a 2021 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40 for a traffic violation.

During the search the trooper found six plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a spare tire in the trunk.

The driver, 34-year-old Carina Alvorado, and 33-year-old Martin Gonzales were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

DPS says the drugs were reportedly being transported from California to North Carolina.

Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.(Source: DPS)

According to street value, the drugs are worth $635,000.

