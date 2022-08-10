Who's Hiring?
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office has added a new face to their K-9 unit

Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office welcomes their newest K-9.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office welcomes their newest K-9.

Dokk is a 1-year-old Malinois Shepherd mix who is excited to begin his career together with his new handler, Deputy Pyle.

K-9 Dokk was bought and paid for by seized funds.

Dokk is a full-service patrol dog that holds certifications in narcotics detection and tracking as well as two national certifications.

He is the third K9 for the sheriff’s office and reported for duty on Aug. 3 with his handler Pyle.

Pyle and Dokk will serve as the primary tracking team for Wheeler County Sheriff’s office.

