River Road ISD hires another School Resource Officer to solidify safety on campuses

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the first day of school approaches River Road ISD is putting student safety first by adding a new School Resource Officer.

“School Resource Officers actually walk the halls and talk to these kids and build relationships,” says Brandon Weldon, School Resource Officer, River Road ISD. “The job of the School Resource Officers is to pick up on the little cues that might be out of the ordinary and just to provide an overall sense of security.”

The additional SRO means that each campus in the school district will have an officer present. At the four schools there are over 1,350 students.

“It’s absolutely essential that you have a School Resource Officer dedicated to each campus that knows their staff, knows their students, knows their hallways and can actually prevent a situation before it even happens,” says Weldon.

The decision to add a SRO was made in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting to solidify security for the district.

“The goal to me is to provide the safest learning environment possible for the students,” says Darrell Fisher, School Resource Officer, River Road ISD. “I’m a parent myself so as a parent you want your kids to be able to go to school knowing that they’re going to be safe and coming home at the end of the day.”

The goal of SRO’s are to keep their schools safe but also to be a positive mentor and build relationships with students.

“Building those relationships with the students, your staff, your parents, the local community,” says Fisher. “It gets that officer knowing the layout of the school so if a situation does arise you’ll be able to go straight to wherever something’s happening.”

River Road ISD says they’re not changing any security plans but they are reinforcing certain aspects.

